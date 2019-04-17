10 MLB disappointments so far in 2019

The 2019 MLB regular season isn’t even a month old yet, but enough baseball has been played for us to be surprised by a few things.

Early-season statistics must be taken with a grain of salt because not much has stabilized yet on an individual player basis. There’s still more than five months for things to even out, and for the most part, they will across the board. That’s just how baseball works — the law of averages typically wins out.

But there will be at least a handful of occurrences where a disappointing start will turn into a rough year, or an anticipated postseason contender doesn’t live up to expectations. Let’s dig deeper into the following 10 players and teams who have all gotten off to varying degrees of disappointing starts.