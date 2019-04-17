Look: Bill Belichick, Patriots players spotted at Game 2 of Celtics-Pacers

A number of Boston celebrities and athletes were at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Pacers-Celtics game on Wednesday night.

The Celtics are a world-class organization with a lot of history behind them, so one never really knows who may be in the house for a big game.

And on Wednesday, it appeared that the Patriots decided they’d make a cameo, as head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday were shown on the jumbotron at one point during the game. Also shown were Duron Harmon, Julian Edelman and the McCourty twins, which resulted in plenty of cheers from Celtics fans in attendance.