Look: Fan gets epic Tiger Woods tattoo to celebrate Masters Tournament win

Tiger Woods had the sports world buzzing when he won the 2019 Masters Tournament on Sunday.

Woods nearly broke the Internet with his dominant performance on Sunday, holding off Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to finish atop the leaderboard, earning him the green jacket. Tiger shot a -2 on Sunday, and finished with a -13, with impressive performances in all four rounds, in what was a very consistent showing.

Fans are already doing whatever they can to commemorate the big win. Like getting a Woods tattoo, for example, as this person did.

Fresh ink in honor of the 2019 Masters winner. 🐅 (📸: IG/_grantbutler_) pic.twitter.com/D7naEJM9m0 — theScore (@theScore) April 17, 2019

That tat really did a good job of capturing the intensity on Woods’ face.