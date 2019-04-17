NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

By April 17, 2019

Apr 16, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) tries to defend in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Orlando)

37 points, 15-22 FG, 3-3 FT, 4 3 PTs, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Kawhi got the Raptors back on track last night in Toronto.

 

