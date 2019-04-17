Tim Anderson pimps home run, then gets drilled by pitcher to spark benches-clearing altercation (Video)

White Sox infielder learned a lesson about showboating during Wednesday’s game against the Royals.

Anderson crushed a two-run homer earlier in the game, and he was quite animated about it afterward, celebrating with an epic bat flip — which, to be honest, was more of a bat throw.

That didn’t go over well with the Royals, so right-handed pitcher Brad Keller later drilled Anderson in the butt with a pitch in the sixth inning. That sparked this bench-clearing altercation.

Benches clear in Royals-White Sox after Brad Keller hits Tim Anderson in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/u9IhZ56AvP — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019

Both Anderson and Keller were ejected, as well as White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals coach Dale Sveum.