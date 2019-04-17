Top Questions for a Truth or Dare Game

Are you looking for the best truth questions to ask someone? Well we have lists of the best truth and dares available for you! In this post we’ll only give you questions ideas. So, if you’re looking for good dares for truth or dare then we recommend you to visit the website https://truthordarequestions.app to get some dares ideas. You’ll also be able to play truth or dare online directly on this website, give it a try

Examples of Questions for Truth or Dare

You came here to get some examples of good questions to ask, right? Well we produced for you a list of funny questions to ask your friends if you want to have fun.

Questions for kids and teens

When was the last time you cried?

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made?

Who are you in love with?

What are you most ashamed of?

Have you ever smoked?

Do you have a stupid nickname? If so, which one?

At what age did you first kiss a girl / boy?

Have you ever done drugs?

What was your biggest lie?

Have you ever stolen anything?

Dirty Questions for Couples

Have you ever used a sex toy?

What is your biggest fantasy?

Have you ever faked an orgasm?

Have you ever cheated on your partner?

What is your favorite sexual position?

If you could have sex with any celebrity, who would it be?

Do you like the lights on or off during sex?

Do you prefer rough or gentle sex?

Does naughty talk get you aroused?

Embarrassing Questions

Have you ever farted in a crowded elevator?

Did you ever pee in a swimming pool?

Who’s the ugliest person here?

Have you ever tasted your own ears wax?

Who is your secret crush?

What was the last thing you searched in private browsing?

Who do you hate the most here?

What is the most flirtatious thing you have ever said?

What is the weirdest thing you’ve done when you’re alone?

Who do you consider the sluttiest in this room?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever done on a date?

How would you describe your penis/vagina in 3 words?

What is the most disgusting thing you’ve ever done?