UND Hockey Releases 2019-20 Schedule

The University of North Dakota Men’s hockey team has released it’s 2019-20 schedule. There’s going to be a few changes this season. First, UND will have a new assistant coach. Yesterday, UND announced that they had parted ways with assistant coach Matt Shaw.

“We thank Coach Shaw for his contributions to North Dakota hockey and wish him the best in future endeavors,” head coach Brad Berry said in a release.

A nationwide search will begin for Shaw’s replacement.

Perusing the schedule, UND will not travel to Bemidji this season. UND fans will not get to see the defending champs Minnesota-Duluth play in the Ralph next season. UND will play an old foe in Michigan Tech. This will be the first time the two teams have played since realignment.

Oct. 5 — MANITOBA (exhibition)

Oct. 11-12 — CANISIUS

Oct. 18-19 — at MSU-Mankato

Oct. 25-26 — BEMIDJI STATE

Nov. 2 — MICHIGAN TECH (Hall of Fame Game)

Nov. 8-9 — MIAMI

Nov. 15-16 — at Denver

Nov. 22-23 — ST. CLOUD STATE

Nov. 29-30 — at Minnesota

Dec. 6-7 — at Western Michigan

Dec. 28 — at U.S. Under-18 (exhibition.)

Jan. 3-4 — ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE

Jan. 10-11 — OMAHA

Jan. 17-18 — at Miami

Jan. 24-25 — at Minnesota Duluth

Jan. 30-Feb. 1 — COLORADO COLLEGE

Feb. 14-15 — DENVER

Feb. 21-22 — at St. Cloud State

Feb. 28-29 — WESTERN MICHIGAN

March 6-7 — at Omaha

March 13-15 — NCHC first round

March 20-21 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul)

March 27-29 — NCAA Regionals (TBA)

April 9-11 — NCAA Frozen Four (Detroit)

