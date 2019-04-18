When it comes to whole body exercises, Rowing is the best. It works up your thighs, arms, calves, lats and glutes and is great for cardio workout as well when one rows at high intensity for longer period. Some people get to actual rowing while some look to get their own rowing machines for workout at home. Keeping in mind everyone’s needs vary, we’ll be providing information on a broader spectrum with focus on the price and design. https://lifestyle.reviews/best-rowing-machine/

Best Rowing Machines Available Online

Marcy Foldable Rowing Machine

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rowing Machine has been well-built and ideal for budget savvy buyers for home use.

Key features:

Air flywheel resistance

300-pound weight capacity

8 resistance settings

LCD display

Collapsible

The air flywheel of this machine is perfect for a realistic, receptive resistance for a very affordable price.

These air flywheels have a major drawback of being noisy. It’s unfortunately avoidable given that one is running a human powered fan.

The resistance comes with 8 kind of settings which are adjustable using a simple lever. Having said that, at the maximum setting as well, it is not powerful as such. On the other hand, the machines frame is made of robust stainless steel, which is durable and can take anything at it. It can fold in half which comes handy during storage.

The machine also has LCD display screen which proves to be the most vital workout statistics: distance, speed, team and the estimated calories are burned.

Pros:

Durable steel frame

Easy storage

Tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned

Affordable

Cons:

Relatively low resistance

Loud

XTERRA Fitness Folding Rower

Economical rowing machine, XTERRA Fitness ERG200 comes with a magnetic resistance.

Key features:

Magnetic flywheel resistance

250-pound weight capacity

8 resistance settings

LCD display

Collapsible

The ERG200 is one of the most inexpensive magnetic resistance rowing machines in the market. Since magnetic machines tend to cost more than basic air resistance ones, it’s worth considering it on that basis alone. It runs very silently; the seat has rollers which are louder compared to a silent flywheel. The best thing about the product is it is lightweight, with a comparatively low weight at 250 pounds, therefore for heavier individuals, a beefier machine would fit the bit.

With eight diverse settings, the machines dial which is of resistance adjustment is placed beneath the seat. While it delivers more resistance compared to a Marcy machine, it’s unfortunately is not that powerful. The ERG200, like other light-futy rowers is mainly built for cardio. The machine comprises of a monitor to help track ones workout and interestingly it comes with LCD display. For the tracker enthusiast, its ideal as it displays the workout time along with stroke count with an estimate count of calories burnt.

Pros:

Quiet operation

Oversized seat

Tracks time, stroke count, and calories

Inexpensive

Cons:

Loose foot straps

Relatively low resistance

Body Trac Glider Rowing Machine

The Body Trac for stamina suitable for the beginners is known as an entry-level rowing machine.

Key features:

Hydraulic cylinder resistance

250-pound weight limit

Independent oars

6 resistance settings

LCD display

The Body Trac interestingly is known as a hydraulic cylinder machine as the hydraulic pressure is used instead of the conventional flywheel as to provide resistance. And remarkably it is the utmost low-priced resistance system present. Also the Hydraulic oil as per the use of the machine, heats up which results to loosing of resistance unfortunately throughout a long workout. Good news about it all is it comes with a truly nice feature, instead of a central oar grip, it comes with two oars which are independent.

The resistance adjustment dial is located under the track, directly on the hydraulic piston. There are technically six settings, but it’s really a gradient, so you can set it anywhere that feels right for you. We found that it’s best to set the resistance a little bit high when starting a workout, to compensate for the loss of pressure over time.

The seat itself is serviceable. It’s molded plastic with a thin layer of padding on top. While the foot straps are adjustable, the velcro isn’t very strong and tends to let go if you’re straining against them. The machine folds up for easy storage. While there are no transport wheels, you don’t really need them; this machine weighs only 35 pounds.

Pros:

Independent oars prevent “cheating”

Tracks time, total strokes, and calories burned

Adjustable foot straps

Very inexpensive

Cons:

Loose foot straps

Inconsistent resistance

Avari Exercise Rower

The Avari Stamina Programmable Magnetic Exercise Rower known to be a silent rowing machine and comes with variety of workout settings.

Key features:

Magnetic flywheel resistance

275-pound weight capacity

Adjustable resistance

LCD monitor

Heart rate monitor

Collapsible

The Stamina is slightly more technologically ahead compared to other machines, it is a magnetic flywheel rower. The settings are controlled through the LCD monitor, which comes with more features than one can possibly imagine. The machine comes with simple up and down arrow features and if one would rather want specific programs, they can opt from the machines 12 diverese workout profiles: 1 for heart rate, 6 for cardio, 4 slots to custom programmable workouts and 1 for strength.

The machine also keep track of the time, strokes, distance, calories burned. It also displays the heart rate during workout with its thoughtful wireless chest strap monitor.

Pros:

Runs very quiet

12 workout programs

Easy storage

Tracks time, distance, strokes, heart rate, and calories burned

Cons:

Hard seat

Cheap foot straps

Goplus Magnetic Rowing Machine

The Goplus Magnetic Rowing Machine is an amazingly low-cost cardio rower, ideal for the beginners.

Key features:

Magnetic flywheel resistance

220-pound weight capacity

8 resistance settings

LCD display

Collapsible

It’s a small, lightweight machine which is especially designed for fitness enthuasiasts who are on space crunch. Magnetic flywheel of this beauty is smaller, housed at the peak of the machine. It’s quite adjustable with a big knob placed at the front and boasts of eight diverse tension settings. You will find a 15-degree slope at the rail, which is helpful as one would be thrusting against their body weight to an extent. It is primarily a cardio machine.

Pros:

Quiet operation

LCD monitor displays time, strokes, distance, strokes per minute, and calories burned

Adjustable foot straps

Very small when collapsed

Inexpensive

Cons: