CK Podcast 377: Matt George and Leo Beas discuss Luke Walton and Free Agency

April 18, 2019

Matt George was nice enough to share our interview on Locked on Kings today. You can also catch his second part of the podcast on his show. Make sure to leave us a review. We break down the draft, free agency and Luke Walton.

