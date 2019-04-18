Look: Nets fans troll Ben Simmons with hilarious 'missing' poster on street sign

Don’t mess with Brookyln, Ben Simmons.

That old slogan reigns true today, and especially during the Sixers-Nets series, which has featured more trash talk than any other series thus far in the NBA Playoffs.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been the targets from the criticism by fans and Nets players, and understandably so. Embiid got away with a cheap shot on Jarrett Allen, then laughed it off afterward, rather than apologizing. As for Simmons, he’s been doing his usual trash talking, most recently about Jared Dudley (read here).

Nets fans are doing their best to troll Simmons and get in his head as well, as seen by this funny “missing” poster.

They’re not wrong, as Simmons does disappear at times during games. He had only nine points in the Game 1 loss.