Look: Rapper Drake roasted for becoming bandwagon Maple Leafs fan

The Drake curse continues to be one of the biggest locks in all sports, as it’s a known fact that whomever the rapper roots for, that team ends up losing in the playoffs.

Drake has been known to root for the Raptors, as well as other sports teams, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was seen rocking a Tide sweatshirt before the national championship game this year, in which Alabama was a sizable favorite over Clemson. However, the Tigers destroyed the Crimson Tide in a blowout win.

Most recently, Drake showed up to Scotiabank Arena wearing a Maple Leafs jersey on Wednesday night. It was looking good for the Leafs, as they had a 2-1 lead in the series, and just needed to hold serve on home ice to go up 3-1.

But the Drake curse was real, and when fans saw this, they knew it was over.

.@MapleLeafs fans really hoping the Drake curse isn't real right about now. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2BBGWeQcsd — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) April 17, 2019

Idk much about Hockey but I know what Drake wearing a team’s jersey means 😶 (via @Sportsnet, h/t @theScore) pic.twitter.com/W6Z3vjCxXP — Overtime (@overtime) April 18, 2019

Sure enough, it was, as the Bruins won the game, 6-4, and fans blamed Drake.

Someone get Drake a Bruins jersey. — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 18, 2019

Drake, if you love our city like I know you do. Please stop going to our sporting events. Please. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) April 18, 2019

We are done! — leafs2dacup (@leafs2dacup) April 18, 2019

The #DrakeCurse IS REAL! McGregor lost to Khabib with Drake by his side, the Italian soccer club, AS Roma, loses after the players began to take pictures with Drake, and FINALLY, the leafs lose to the bruins in game 4 while DRAKE WAS WATCHING AND CHEERING FOR THE LEAFS! pic.twitter.com/fGDmfmdHoq — Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) (@TheLeafsSeason) April 18, 2019

The Drake curse has continued… – He is was at the Maple Leafs game tonight… 6-4 loss. – Recently took a picture with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne…. Champions League loss. Is the curse real…?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZO0Zumj9zg — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) April 18, 2019

Too funny.