Look: Rapper Drake roasted for becoming bandwagon Maple Leafs fan

The Drake curse continues to be one of the biggest locks in all sports, as it’s a known fact that whomever the rapper roots for, that team ends up losing in the playoffs.
Drake has been known to root for the Raptors, as well as other sports teams, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was seen rocking a Tide sweatshirt before the national championship game this year, in which Alabama was a sizable favorite over Clemson. However, the Tigers destroyed the Crimson Tide in a blowout win.
Most recently, Drake showed up to Scotiabank Arena wearing a Maple Leafs jersey on Wednesday night. It was looking good for the Leafs, as they had a 2-1 lead in the series, and just needed to hold serve on home ice to go up 3-1.
But the Drake curse was real, and when fans saw this, they knew it was over.
Sure enough, it was, as the Bruins won the game, 6-4, and fans blamed Drake.
Too funny.
Comments