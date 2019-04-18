MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 18/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-6) vs Jack Hermansson (19-4) – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27th
Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC) vs Sergey Spivak (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th
Danny Roberts (16-4) vs Michel Pereira (22-9, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th
Davi Ramos (9-2) vs Austin Hubbard (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th
Charles Oliveira (26-8) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th
Aleksandar Rakic (11-1) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – May 28th
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-4) vs Alexa Grasso (10-2) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Andrea Lee (10-2) vs Montana De La Rosa (10-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 11 – Jun 22nd
Deron Winn (5-0) vs Markus Perez (11-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 11 – Jun 22nd
Jussier Formiga (23-5) vs Joseph Benavidez (27-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Drew Dober (20-9, 1 NC) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Junior Albini (14-5) vs Maurice Greene (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Roman Dolidze (6-0) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Michael Chiesa (15-4) vs Diego Sanchez (29-11) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th
Bellator
Dillon Danis (1-0) vs Max Humphrey (3-2) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
ONE Championship
Yushin Okami (35-12) vs Kiamrian Abbasov (20-4) – ONE Championship 94 – May 3rd
CES MMA
Nick Newell (14-2) vs Kalvin Hackney (17-5) – CES MMA 56 – May 31st
