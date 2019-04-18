MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 18/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-6) vs Jack Hermansson (19-4) – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27th

Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC) vs Sergey Spivak (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th

Danny Roberts (16-4) vs Michel Pereira (22-9, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th

Davi Ramos (9-2) vs Austin Hubbard (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th

Charles Oliveira (26-8) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs dos Anjos – May 18th

Aleksandar Rakic (11-1) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – May 28th

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-4) vs Alexa Grasso (10-2) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Andrea Lee (10-2) vs Montana De La Rosa (10-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 11 – Jun 22nd

Deron Winn (5-0) vs Markus Perez (11-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 11 – Jun 22nd

Jussier Formiga (23-5) vs Joseph Benavidez (27-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Drew Dober (20-9, 1 NC) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Junior Albini (14-5) vs Maurice Greene (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Roman Dolidze (6-0) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Michael Chiesa (15-4) vs Diego Sanchez (29-11) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Bellator

Dillon Danis (1-0) vs Max Humphrey (3-2) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

ONE Championship

Yushin Okami (35-12) vs Kiamrian Abbasov (20-4) – ONE Championship 94 – May 3rd

CES MMA

Nick Newell (14-2) vs Kalvin Hackney (17-5) – CES MMA 56 – May 31st

