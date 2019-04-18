NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

April 18, 2019

Apr 17, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) in the first half in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Utah)

32 points, 11-24 FG, 4-5 FT, 6 3 PTs, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

Eight turnovers are a problem, but The Beard dominated all other aspects of the game.

 

