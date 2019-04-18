Rare "balanced" schedule for Ravens

Week/Date Opponent Time/TV Week 1, Sept. 8 @ Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 2, Sept. 15 Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. (FOX) Week 3, Sept. 22 @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 4, Sept. 29 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 5, Oct. 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 6, Oct. 13 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 7, Oct. 20 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. (FOX) Week 8 BYE Week 9, Nov. 3 New England Patriots 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Week 10, Nov. 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 11, Nov. 17 Houston Texans 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 12, Nov. 25 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) Week 13, Dec. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. (FOX) Week 14, Dec. 8 @ Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 15, Dec. 12 New York Jets 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON) Week 16, Dec. 22 @ Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. (CBS) Week 17, Dec. 29 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. (CBS)

John Eisenberg of BaltimoreRavens.com has these thoughts to offer:

“Their schedule is perfectly balanced, alternating home and road contests throughout. Two of the three prime-time games are at home, including a Sunday night matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions. The start is relatively forgiving, featuring a road-and-home doubleheader against teams that won a combined 10 games last season and changed head coaches. In fact, four of the first six games are against teams that changed head coaches after a losing 2018. Is the schedule entirely lovable? Of course not. The Ravens will face three conference finalists from 2018. A Monday night game in California (against the defending NFC champions) means a very short week will ensue. Two overall trips to the West Coast is two more than the Ravens have made in some years. Generally, though, while the caliber of the opponents is high, they’ve been given a fair and workable 2019 schedule.”