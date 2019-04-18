The Pensblog's second annual 'Who played f---ed up?' list: Post 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs edition

Well, that was quick, wasn’t it?

In case you missed it last year, I started a new tradition over here at the blog where we attempt to write words about the Pittsburgh Penguins – one in which I recap all of the injuries the Penguins were playing through throughout the course of the postseason. A topic that no other media outlet is definitely not writing about (or already wrote about since since I’m about ten hours late to the party)!

Since it was a short one this year, I’m going to keep this blog short and sweet.

So who played fucked up in the four games the Penguins played after the 2018-2019 regular season ended?

Brian Dumoulin – Torn PCL

Brian Dumoulin was playing with a torn PCL and trying to get used to playing with a knee brace in the playoffs. — Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) April 18, 2019

According to Wikipedia, the Posterier Cruciate Ligament (or PCL as we folks in the medical community like to refer to it as) is “one of the four major ligaments of the knee. It connects the posterior intercondylar area of the tibia to the medial condyle of the femur. This configuration allows the PCL to resist forces pushing the tibia posteriorly relative to the femur.”

(full disclosure: I don’t work in the medical community.)

So what the fuck does any of that mean?

The PCL is basically the ligament inside of your knee that lies behind your ACL, yet also helps connect your thigh bone (femur) to your shin bone (tibia) just like your ACL does:

The good news – according to the dorks over at Harvard, unlike ACL tears, most athletes can get away with treating PCL injuries without surgical intervention, depending on the severity of the tear. In fact, Connor McDavid recently sustained a PCL injury himself during Edmonton’s final game of yet another dumpster fire of a regular season, yet he will not require surgery to repair the damage.

The bad news – Brian Dumoulin played like shit this postseason. The reason? Well, *hot take alert* I’m sure playing on a significant knee injury probably doesn’t feel very good and inhibits your skating ability.

But Dumoulin isn’t the only one to blame for his poor play this postseason. In fact, the rest of the defense sucked as well:

(Shoutout to me for using a graph for once.)

Jared McCann – Separated AC Joint (i.e. separated shoulder)

Jared McCann said he had a separated AC joint in his shoulder. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) April 18, 2019

According to the Mayo Clinic, a separated shoulder is “an injury to the ligaments that hold your collarbone (clavicle) to your shoulder blade. In a mild separated shoulder, the ligaments might just be stretched. In severe injuries, ligaments might be torn. In most people, a separated shoulder doesn’t usually require surgery. Instead, conservative treatment — such as rest, ice and pain relievers — is often enough to relieve the pain. Most people regain full shoulder function within a few weeks after having a separated shoulder.”

So from the sounds of things (considering that McCann only missed one game of action), it appears his separated shoulder fell within the “mild” category.

The good news – he wore an awesome hat today at cleanout day.

Jared McCann currently wearing the belt. That’s a Caddyshack reference. pic.twitter.com/P8vi6NxpQp — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 18, 2019

The bad news – he had one point in three games this postseason.

Bryan Rust – Foot/Ankle?

• Sid not playing in Worlds • Sounds like Murray will • McCann was playing with a separated shoulder. Wasn’t from Clutterbuck crosscheck. Komarov reverse hit on a backcheck in Game 1 caused it • Dumoulin played with torn PCL • Rust wasn’t 100 percent when he came back — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 18, 2019

Rust apparently didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the injury, but our friends over at Pensburgh reported back in February that he was seen borrowing one of Big Ben’s walking boots after the Stadium Series game in Philly.

No word yet on whether or not any of Rust’s teammates threw a puck at his skates during a practice during the tail end of the season.

Evgeni Malkin?

Malkin either didn’t show up to cleanout day today or he *gasp* didn’t speak to the media. I’m going to assume it was the former considering some dickhead journalist would have written a column about it by now if he didn’t speak to he or she. Guaranteed he hurt his ribs back in March, though.

Honorable Mentions

General Manager Jim Rutherford – possible brain injury

Jim Rutherford was asked about the Penguins’ speed on the blue line: "I think our defense is the best it's been since I've been here as a group.” — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) April 18, 2019

Legit no idea how a human being that gets paid for making hockey personnel decisions for a living at the professional level can say such a stupid thing.

G wrote about it extensively today. Give it a read.

Jason Mackey of the Post Gazette – bruised ego

I asked Kris Letang if he may need to adjust his style: pic.twitter.com/NHZS6c1rqu — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 18, 2019

The video is worth the watch:

Penguins D Kris Letang took offense to a question about whether he needs to be more responsible with the puck. pic.twitter.com/g3Qqw9hDZL — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) April 18, 2019

There’s absolutely no coming back from that. Ts and Ps to Mackey.

.

.

And that’s it for this year. Hopefully next year’s edition doesn’t come out in goddamn April.

P.S. – Big thank you to Sean Gentille’s service at cleanout day today:

Hat watch at the Penguins’ clearout day: Blueger – Pittsburgh Hornets; Kessel – all black Steelers; Bjugstad – STX. Keep it here for updates! #access — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 18, 2019

Neither was Aston-Reese. Cullen wore his team-issued No. 7 hat. Is that a sign for his future? There is simply no way to say. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 18, 2019

Hornqvist: Area code hat.

Gudbranson: No hat. Crosby: Plain black hat. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 18, 2019

Jared McCann currently wearing the belt. That’s a Caddyshack reference. pic.twitter.com/P8vi6NxpQp — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 18, 2019

Now, that’s what I call #access.

.

Yinz have a great summer.

@PeepsBurgh