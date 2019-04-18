Tom Brady shows love for Kyrie Irving over epic Game 2 performance

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is viewed by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, so when he talks, people listen intently.

Brady holds himself and others to a very high standard, so it’s rare that he praises other athletes. He’s now won six titles, so it takes some epic performances to move the needle for him.

Apparently, Kyrie Irving absolutely taking over in the second half of Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Pacers did exactly that. Irving dropping 37 points on an efficient 15-of-26 shooting, including some huge three-pointers down the stretch. Brady was working out on Thursday, watching Irving’s highlights, and he showed some serious love for Kyrie afterward.

“Good game, that’s awesome, go Celtics, baby. Let’s f—ing go!” Brady said, also shouting out Kyrie in the caption.

Boston sports stars support one another.