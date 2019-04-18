MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fight Card

By April 18, 2019

By: |

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik
Apr 20, 2019 
Yubileyny Sports Palace
St. Petersburg, Russia

 

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,718 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem  (44-17, 1 NC,  #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexey Oleinik    (57-11-1, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev    (16-1, #4 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan    (13-1)

Heavyweights:
Sergey Pavlovich  (12-1,  #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcelo Golm   (6-2, #28 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ivan Shtyrkov  (15-0-1) vs Devin Clark   (9-3, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi    (23-12, #15 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Antonina Shevchenko    (7-0, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Krzysztof Jotko   (19-4, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Alen Amedovski  (8-0)

 

Prelims (ESPN + – 10:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights:
Movsar Evloev  (10-0) vs Choi Seung-Woo   (7-1)

Welterweights:
Sultan Aliev  (14-3, #69 ranked welterweight) vs Keita Nakamura   (34-9-2, 1 NC, #46 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Alexander Yakovlev  (23-8-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Alex da Silva Coelho  (20-1)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura    (17-4, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov  (19-4, ##15 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov   (20-5, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk  (13-2, 1 NC, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Magomed Mustafaev   (13-2, #39 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev  (6-0)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik odds - BestFightOdds

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home