UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik

Apr 20, 2019

Yubileyny Sports Palace

St. Petersburg, Russia

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (44-17, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexey Oleinik (57-11-1, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Islam Makhachev (16-1, #4 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan (13-1)

Heavyweights:

Sergey Pavlovich (12-1, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcelo Golm (6-2, #28 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ivan Shtyrkov (15-0-1) vs Devin Clark (9-3, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (23-12, #15 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Antonina Shevchenko (7-0, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Krzysztof Jotko (19-4, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Alen Amedovski (8-0)

Prelims (ESPN + – 10:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights:

Movsar Evloev (10-0) vs Choi Seung-Woo (7-1)

Welterweights:

Sultan Aliev (14-3, #69 ranked welterweight) vs Keita Nakamura (34-9-2, 1 NC, #46 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Alexander Yakovlev (23-8-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Alex da Silva Coelho (20-1)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (17-4, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (19-4, ##15 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-5, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (13-2, 1 NC, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Magomed Mustafaev (13-2, #39 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (6-0)

