Video of Conor McGregor being handcuffed, arrested over cell phone incident emerges

UFC star Conor McGregor seems to always find himself in the public eye, but that’s just because of the situations he puts himself in.

Most other athletes are smart enough to not be out partying until 5 a.m., as there’s a known saying that “nothing good happens after 2.” That’s a true statement, and hopefully McGregor will learn that lesson at some point.

But for now, he’s going out and getting into trouble in the wee hours of the morning. He recently got arrested for snatching a fan’s cell phone and then stomping all over it in front of the the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami at just after 5 a.m. local time.

We now have video of McGregor getting handcuffed by police officers and arrested for the incident in front of a private residence, which TMZ Sports was able to obtain.

In case you missed video of the cell phone incident, you can check it out below.