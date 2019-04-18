Video of Dwight Howard doing 'Get Low' at karaoke wins the Internet

Dwight Howard’s first season as a member of the Wizards was an absolute disaster. He played in only nine games, due to injuries and whatever else, and was more of an afterthought than anything.

Howard did sign for the MLE, making only $5.337 million this season. And Wizards fans should now be aware that he elected to opt in to his player option for 2019, with the final year of his contract set to pay him roughly $5.6 million.

And while his production on the court was underwhelming, his karaoke skills will live on in bars and clubs around the Washington D.C. area, which is a good thing, judging by a recent video that has since emerged. Deadspin was able to obtain a video of Howard singing Lil Jon’s “Get Low,” and it’s everything.

From the window…to the wall!