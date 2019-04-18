Vlad Guerrero Jr. crushes home run out of ballpark, into parking lot (Video)

There’s no baseball prospect drawing more hype than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and with good reason.

For one, the Blue Jays are rebuilding, and don’t really have much talent to boast about. They’re struggling to score runs, and the lineup really lacks power.

But it’s not only win-starved Jays fans that are anxiously awaiting Guerrero’s call-up to the majors, as he’s a legitimate slugger that can have an impact across the league. He’s the type of guy opposing pitchers will look to work around, rather than face, especially not with men on base.

That’s because he can swing the bat with authority, and do things like he did in the Buffalo Bisons’ recent game against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Guerrero crushed a pitch so far that it landed in the parking lot.

He’s hitting .412 with the Bisons at the Triple-A level thus far this year.