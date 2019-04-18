Wild Fans Speak: 2018-19 Off Season Edition Part 3 of 3

As we go into the last part of our Wild Fans Speak: 2018-19 Off Season edition, it feels sort of like ‘last call’ at the bar. Everyone orders one last drink or beer before they part ways. A toast to all of you Minnesota Wild fans out there who have stuck with this club in good times and bad. Cheers! Of course since this is Minnesota, maybe you’ve heard about the ‘long goodbye.’ In the book How to Speak Minnesotan by Howard Mohr he discusses the long goodbye how it always takes a minimum of 30-minutes to start from goodbye to actually parting company. I can only imagine with a few adult beverages in hand, the long goodbye is all but certain. But we hope the conversation was very interesting and thought provoking along the way.
I put together a panel of 7 Wild fans most of whom that I know that are not shy about sharing their opinions on Twitter and in other places. So here is a quick introduction of the panel.
Wild Fans Speak: 2018-19 Off Season Edition: Part 1 of 3
Wild Fans Speak: 2018-19 Off Season Edition: Part 2 of 3
Dave @daveyj6568 – I am a long time hockey player, hockey coach, and am also a hockey dad. I am not an Xs and Os coach, nor do I analyze them when I watch. I watch and coach hockey like a scout – and focus on performances of individuals much more than I do the whole. This is why I enjoy the General Managing aspect of the hockey teams almost as much as I enjoy the game itself.
Jay @JBushy19 – I’ve been a Wild fan from the start and have become a diehard college hockey fan since the breakup of the old WCHA. I come from a hockey family here in East Grand Forks. I’ve played hockey for most of my life and still play Old-timers now. I really enjoy playing and watching the game.
Kenney @Nostrakennius – Hey everybody, I’m Kenney, or NostraKennius on Twitter. I was one of the pundits, talking heads, co-hosts on 3 In The Box. Up until this year, and maybe still holds true, the longest running, independent, MN Wild podcast. I grew up and still live in MN and have been a hockey fan for as long as I can remember.
Tom @THoen88 – 48 years old – 18-year Season Ticket Holder who is passionate about the organization to a fault. I never kept my season tickets because of the “perks” or giveaways or any of the other fluff. I simply wanted to watch pro hockey and maybe have a front row seat for a parade through downtown St. Paul in late June. I’m not a rose-colored glasses fan and don’t appreciate the condescending attitude of some of the media in town who seem incapable of calling out certain players and focusing mainly on the younger ones as being the issue.
Chris (@MNFrostyBoy) – I’m a Wild fan who sometimes struggles to be a Wild fan, though I haven’t yet fallen off the bandwagon. Also a rabid Flames and Bruins fan. Don’t @ me bro. New Zealand expat who didn’t grow up anywhere you could walk on water, hence the practice of skating is absolutely lost on me. But I’ve been watching hockey as long as I can remember, and I can Google stuff that I don’t know. Also I’m rocking a sweet goatee & ‘stache combo these days.
Jodi @Jodi_Halvy – I am an 11-year season ticket holder and a passionate Wild fan! Also in the minority when it comes to a rebuild, I do not want a rebuild.
Brian – I am a long time Minnesota hockey fan whether it be professional, college, or high school. I played way back when we flooded our own rinks and coached some youth hockey. I love the physically and speed of the game. Just like many Minnesota fans I would love to see a championship season and I like many Minnesota fans I am tired of the excuses. (full disclosure, he’s also my dad)
Comments