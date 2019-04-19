4 WELL CERTIFIED PLACES TO GO FOR SWIMMING LESSONS IN SINGAPORE

When it comes to swimming, Singapore tops in terms of having award-winning professionals in Olympic games and other Southeast Asian games competitions. People in Singapore simply love swimming whether as a career choice or for physical fitness and relaxation. The beautiful destination of Singapore is nothing less than a water baby with so many exotic and lovely beaches and poolside areas.

Also, swimming is pure love during the summer season. People in Singapore love to spend quality time swimming with their family and friends. So, are you looking for a place to go for learning swimming in Singapore? Check out these best Swimming Schools in Singapore.

Able Aquatic School

It is among the oldest and finest swimming schools in Singapore founded in 1981. The school has affiliation from Singapore Lifesaving society with an endorsement from Singapore Sports Council and SwimSafer Program. The school houses more than 400 training professionals and instructors to choose from. The school provides swimming lessons to babies, toddlers, kids, adults and also for the physically challenged children. It also provides an exclusive lesson in Aqua aerobics along with swimming. The school also presents SwimSafer Awards and Swimming Proficiency awards to the students for qualifying in the respective areas to increase their motivation. It is a perfect place to have in-depth swimming lessons.

Marsden Swim School

It is a renowned top-notch swimming school in Singapore having a solid experience of more than 20 years in providing swimming lessons. Each of the student’s major and minor strengths and weaknesses are analyzed thoroughly here and the training is provided accordingly. The school boasts of having highly qualified professional ASCTA swim trainers and each of them is AUSTSWIM certified. They also highly experienced with first-aid treatments and advanced life-saving techniques. From the basic swimming lessons to stroke development and Swim Squad programs, the school offers everything. The school is also famous for organizing swim camps in Match, April and July. Join it to learn swimming in a world-class luxury environment in Singapore.

Happy Fish Swim School

This is another amazing choice to learn swimming in Singapore. Founded in the year 2007, Happy Fish swim school is pure bliss for the Singapore residents due to its exclusive group and private swimming lessons for people of all age groups. From babies, toddlers, kids, adults, ladies, to family, physically challenged and even pregnant women, everyone can have excellent swimming lessons in this school. The school consists of highly skilled cooperative professionals to help you learn swimming with fun. Apart from the core swimming lessons, it also trains you in Life Saving course, Competitive swimming and Springboard Diving.

Little Swim School

This one is especially dedicated to the kids to help them learn swimming. For the families living in Singapore, join this school to give your kid the best swimming lesson under extensive care. The school houses professional experienced certified swim coaches to handle the kids with fun and teach them different kinds of swimming lessons and stroke development. From 6 months babies to toddlers and kids everyone can enjoy the shielded, salt watered and temperature controlled pools protected from the outside heat. Adults can also take comfortable swimming lessons here under the protected environment.

Final Words

The above mentioned 4 swimming schools are among the best places to learn swimming in Singapore. All of them are well certified and affiliate to help you learn core swimming skills.