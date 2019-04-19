Amir Khan opens door to 'massive' fight with Conor McGregor

Amir Khan is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez, so he needs to be paired against a fighter that he can get back on track, regain his confidence and earn a victory against.

Enter Conor McGregor.

McGregor has had some issues with UFC President Dana White, and it’s unclear if he’ll ever fight again for that company. And, combined with his legal issues, specifically a recent arrest for snatching a fan’s cell phone and stomping on it, it’s not looking good for him returning to the Octagon anytime soon. But the door is still open for him to square off in the boxing ring, and apparently, that could happen, against Amir Khan. Check out what the star boxer had to say.

“I mean it’s business, isn’t it?” Khan explained, via TalkSports. “We’re at a level now where it makes great business like Floyd Mayweather. We all learned from Floyd Mayweather – how he makes fights happen.”

Conor McGregor vs Amir Khan would be a massive fight. It’d be huge, you’ve got Irish vs English so that’ll be massive.”If that happens, I’m not one to turn away from that.”

The rumor mill is now officially buzzing. We’ll see what transpires in the future.