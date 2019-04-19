Kobe Bryant dishes on 1-on-1 game vs Beyonce's dad

NBA fans were buzzing when Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, shared a video of him playing 1-on-1 against Kobe Bryant at a Destiny’s Child video shoot. The surprising thing was that Knowles blew by Kobe, and finished of the play at the rim.

So now that we know the two once played one-on-one, Kobe was asked about it, to get his side of the story. And apparently, Kobe didn’t really allow Knowles to score any, aside from that aforementioned basket.

“I don’t remember him scoring another basket after that,” Bryant revealed, in an appearance on FOX Sports. “I had to be nice, a little bit. It’s his video set, so, I decided to let him get a little layup in.”

“I don’t think he made another basket after that.”@kobebryant tells the story behind his one-on-one game with Beyoncé's dad, @MathewKnowles. pic.twitter.com/apgypNPyzX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 19, 2019

That was nice of the Black Mamba to spot Knowles a deuce, as it was only a matter of time until his Mamba Mentality kicked in.