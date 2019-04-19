Look: Brooks Koepka's hot girlfriend Jena Sims shows off curves at beach

Golf star Brooks Koepka came within a stroke of challenging Tiger Woods in the 2019 Masters Tournament on Sunday, and it’s clear that he’s still one of the best to ever play at Augusta National.

Koepka finished with a -12, while Woods bested him at -13, winning his 15th major ever.

Still, though, Koepka is crushing life off the golf course, as he’s been dating model Jena Sims. The two celebrated his great run at the Masters at the exotic Virgin Gorda beach, with Sims posing topless in this hot beach photo.

Sims and her friends also partied on a boat while on vacation. It looked like a blast.

Here are some more photos of Sims and Koepka.