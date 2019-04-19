Celtics

Marcus Smart describes injury as Mike Tyson punch and gunshot

Marcus Smart describes injury as Mike Tyson punch and gunshot

Celtics

Marcus Smart describes injury as Mike Tyson punch and gunshot

By April 19, 2019

By: |

It’s good to see Smart on the floor shooting, but we are reminded that despite the progress, he’s not ready for basketball.

Meanwhile, I found this interesting statistic:

, Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army News

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home