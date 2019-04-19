NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Derrick White

Hoops Manifesto

Hoops Manifesto

April 19, 2019

By: |

Apr 18, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) reacts after his three point basket against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Derrick White – San Antonio (vs Denver)

36 points, 15-21 FG, 5-6 FT, 1 3 PT, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

White picked an opportune time to have a career night.

 

