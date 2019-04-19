Photos: First look of Odell Beckham Jr. in Browns uniform

The Browns finally unveiled how the team’s biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history will look in his new digs.

Cleveland worked out a blockbuster trade with New York after the 2018 season came to a close, acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., giving second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield a major weapon to throw to.

And now we have photos of how OBJ will look in a Browns uniform. He really does look excited for a fresh start in a new environment, as these photos show.

We can’t wait to see him bust out some dance moves after scoring a touchdown rocking the orange-and-black.