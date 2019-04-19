Rapper Snoop Dogg blasts Clippers in NSFW rant after blowout loss to Warriors

Snoop Dogg is a known Lakers and Steelers fan, yet, for some reason, he was upset at the Clippers for getting destroyed by the Warriors on Thursday night.

It was a bit odd, as most Lakers fans take solace in the Clippers losing — and vice versa. The LA rivalry is real, and you can’t really support both teams, even if born in the area, as Snoop was, growing up in Long Beach.

But when the Clippers lost, 132-105, on Thursday night, Snoop went off on the team, angrily uttering some four-letter words in the process.

What Snoop fails to point out is that the Warriors, namely Kevin Durant, played at an otherworldly level on Thursday. No team in the NBA, not even the Rockets, can beat them if they play that well.