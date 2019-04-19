The Betting Window for April 19-21

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own an NFL franchise that is operating at peak organizational performance!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Lucas Browne +250 over David Allen ($5)

Felix Verdejo -285 over Bryan Vasquez ($10)

Terence Crawford -1600 over Amir Khan ($50)

Danny Garcia -1200 over Adrian Granados ($30)

Alistair Overeem -235 over Aleksei Oleinik ($5)

Riding hard on the A-sides this weekend. It’s strange to find an A-side these days, especially from PBC, that isn’t at least a -5000 favorite. I see clear roads to victory for both Bud and Swift.

I would have put some solid cash on Alexander Volkov if he would have stayed in the main event against Overeem, but against Oleinik? Nah, going Reem here.

Last Week: $ -23.76

Year To Date: $ -51.29

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.