Your Weekend in Combat Sports

By April 19, 2019

Friday April 19

9:00am: 2019 FloNationals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2019 War At the Shore (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
11:00am: 2019 West Region MAWA Championship (FloWrestling)
12:01pm: Brave 23 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
4:00pm: Crawford vs. Khan Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)
4:00pm: Garcia vs. Granados Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

 

Saturday April 20

9:00am: 2019 FloNationals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem Prelims (ESPN2)
10:00am: 2019 War At the Shore (FloWrestling)
10:30am: KO Next Generation 5 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
11:00am: 2019 West Region MAWA Championship (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: SENSHI: Professional Fighting Gala Night (FREE Fite.tv)
1:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Dave Allen vs. Lucas Browne/Andy Townend vs. Joe Cordina (DAZN)
3:00pm: EFN 14 (EliteBoxing.tv)
5:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 109 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Crawford vs. Khan Prelims (ESPN2)
6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 11 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Adrian Granados vs. Danny Garcia/Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parejo (Fox)
8:00pm: Walkout Fighting Championship 15 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Homecoming ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Amir Khan vs. Terence Crawford/Edis Tatli vs. Teofimo Lopez ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)
9:00pm: Lou Neglia Combat at the Garden (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Lion Fight 54 (CBS Sports)
11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

 

Sunday April 21

1:00am: RIZIN 15 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose hockey team went down limper than Mr. Burns down a flight of stairs attempts to cleanse his brain with combat sports.

 

1. Amir Khan vs. Terence Crawford/Edis Tatli vs. Teofimo Lopez: Luckily the undercard is utterly fantastic, because seventy dollars to watch Amir Khan lose consciousness isn’t something I’m a fan of.

2. RIZIN 15: RIZIN returns and is bringing the big guns. Both Tenshin and Taiga will be in acton and a solid MMA card, too.

3. UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem: A very lackluster card that the main event already got downgraded in the late morning and early afternoon isn’t exactly a blockbuster.

4. Adrian Granados vs. Danny Garcia/Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parejo: For a FOX card, this is absurdly lacking, which shouldn’t be surprising for PBC.

5. Dave Allen vs. Lucas Browne/Andy Townend vs. Joe Cordina: Viral sensation David Allen in action! On your biggest screen in the house! You spoiled rascals.

6. Lion Fight 54: I touched on this in Ecstasy of Gold about the saturation of streaming, but it bears repeating, that I really think this is really, really good for Lion Fight.

7. Fight To Win Pro 109: In the same way that all Michael Irvin does is catch touchdowns, all F2W does is put on awesome shows week after week.

8. Lou Neglia Combat at the Garden: Despite sounding like a Simpsons event, Neglia is a very, very sharp promoter, and Ring of Combat is always one of the best indies in the MMA world. He knows what he’s doing.

9. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Crawford vs. Khan? As always, Andre Ward.

10. SENSHI: Professional Fighting Gala Night: Despite having the same name as my second least-favorite Low Ki gimmick (Kaval will always be number one), this is a solid kickfighting card and the ever-rare free card on Fite.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lion Fight Women’s World Super Flyweight Championship: Amy Pirnie (21-3-1) vs. Sandra Godvik (9-1) [Lion Fight 54]

4. Krush Bantamweight Championship: Akira Takashi (c)(6-3) vs. Junya Weerasakreck (14-8-1) [Krush 100]

3. Lion Fight North American Cruiserweight Championship: Ardany Mora (4-1) vs. Brett Hlavacek (18-5) [Lion Fight 54]

2. 61kg Bout: Thalisson Gomes Ferreira vs. Taiga (21-7) [RIZIN 15]

1. 59kg Bout: Fritz Aldin Biagtan vs. Tenshin Nasukawa (29-0) [RIZIN 15]

 

BOXING

5. Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa (18-0) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1) [PBC on FOX]

4. Featherweight Bout: Christopher Diaz (24-1) vs. Shakur Stevenson (10-0) [Top Rank on PPV]

3. Lightweight Bout: Edis Tatli (31-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (12-0) [Top Rank on PPV]

2. Vacant WBC Silver Welterweight Championship: Adrian Granados (20-6-2) vs. Danny Garcia (34-2) [PBC on FOX]

1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (34-0) vs. Amir Khan (33-4) [Top Rank on PPV]

 

MMA

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (7-0) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (22-15) [UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (17-4) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (19-4) [UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem]

3. Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (13-1) vs. Islam Makhachev (16-1) [UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem]

2. Inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiri Prochazka (23-3-1) vs. Muhammed Lawal (21-8) [RIZIN 15]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexey Oleynik (57-11-1) vs. Alistair Overeem (44-17) [UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Overeem]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 210 Black Belt Bout: Isaac July Jr. vs. Wilfredo Merino [Fight To Win Pro 109]

4. Super Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Jeffrey Manalansan vs. Thiago Reinaldo [Fight To Win Pro 109]

3. 180lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Christian Torrones vs. Eduardo Viana [Fight To Win Pro 109]

2. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Jamil Hill vs. Leonardo Saggiro [Fight To Win Pro 109]

1. Fight To Win Pro Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi Championship: DJ Jackson (c) vs. Arnaldo Maidana De Oliveira [Fight To Win Pro 109]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Rough weekend last go for us, and by us I mean me, because if you’re actually following my betting advice, you need home care.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Amir Khan vs. Terence Crawford
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parejo
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tenshin Nasukawa over Fritz Aldin Biagtan
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on Pay-Per-View
Upset of the Week: Shamil Abdurakhimov over Marcin Tybura
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: David Allen vs. Lucas Browne

