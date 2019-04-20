Best Patio Chairs for 2019

Summer is here and the best way to relax with family and friends is by enjoying the cool breeze and watching the sunset while sitting in patio chairs. These chairs never go out of style, unlike other home decor items. Not only summers, but there are some all-weather chairs available to let you enjoy those lazy days in the garden or lawn. There are a few characteristics to keep in mind before you make the final purchase so that you don’t regret after setting it up on your lawn or garden.

Material:

The right kind of material lasts years if taken proper care. Chairs made from Aluminum, plastic and PVC last longer as they’re rustproof, lightweight, and doesn’t require much maintenance, but the chairs made from steel and iron are heavy duty and sturdy but if not painted regularly, it will result in rust. Chairs made from wood looks very attractive in the outdoor.

Comfort:

The chair must be flexible and convenient. Wooden chairs are great, but without soft and plush cushions, they won’t feel comfortable. Thin cushions won’t last long so, always look for chubby cushions or cushions with polyester filler.

Weather Endurance:

You wouldn’t like to invest in something that wears out with weather changes. Always look for chairs that can withstand any weather.

Now that you know what to look for in a patio chair, let’s have a look at some of the best patio chairs of 2019.

Outsunny 2 Piece Outdoor Rattan Wicker Cushioned Chaise Lounge and Ottoman Set: This 2 piece set includes a loveseatand ottoman. It is rust resistant and very durable which can add glamour if kept near poolside or in your garden. To give you comfort while you enjoy your time with your loved one it has an adjustable backrest and the side desks can hold books or coffee mugs. It can also be used as a lounge bed.

Sunjoy Zero Gravity Chair: A chair with Zero Gravity technology, is comfortable and lightweight. It can easily be moved to different locations as per your need. It has adjustable back and leg rest for increased comfort. The frame of the chair is made up of steel. Also, this chair includes expandable cords, for extra comfort and is weather resistant.

Outsunny Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Swivel: This Outsunny Patio chair s has an amazing design and is made up of the durable aluminum frame. It has 360-degree swivel function to help you sit comfortably in whatever angle you want. It is rust and water resistant as well. It comes with detachable cushions which have a zipper for easy removing.

Outsunny 3 Piece Outdoor Rattan Sofa and Chaise Lounge Set : This 3 piece rattan wicker set includes a sofa, coffee table, and chaise lounge for comfort living. The best part about this set is it doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. You can enjoy the comfort of this set throughout the year as it is weather resistant and doesn’t require much maintenance. It has a solid steel frame and UV resistant fabric for durability.

Caravan Sports Suspension Folding Chair: As the name suggests, this chair is foldable and hence easy to shift to different places. It is made with extendable cords and mesh fabric to support various body styles. This chair is weather resistant and can support up to 300 pounds. Though it doesn’t have leg support, it is a very durable chair and cost-effective as well.

Keter Rio 3 Piece Patio Garden Conversation Chair: It comes with a set of two chairs and a small table. To allow you to move your hands freely, the chairs in the set doesn’t have armrest. Though the table is small, it is made to handle every weather condition. It has an exotic design that would look great on a back porch in apartments.

Great Deal Covington: It would look classy in your back porch as it has an antique finish. The aluminum construction provides great support and can withstand heavy weights. It comes in a set of 2 and is comfortable even without padding. The set weighs around 60 pounds.

Conclusion

There are various patio chairs and furniture, but the best ones are those that match your style and comfort. If you travel a lot and are looking for some easy to travel patio chair then Caravan folding chair can be the best choice whereas if you’re looking to enjoy some quality time with your loved one then Outsunny 2 piece lounge set can be the best investment.