How Intermittent Fasting Raises GH Levels

Modern science rediscovers this ancient human practice and reveals beliefs about fasting. Current research shows important benefits such as optimization of metabolism, better cognitive function, lower incidence of cancer, better immunity, longer longevity and better weight control.

Human history is based on hunger and survival. The body seems to have been programmed to overcome hunger, but not overeating. Based on this biological intelligence, since ancient times, fasting was recommended as a way of healing and transformation, either through health promotion, spiritual development, or as a tool to try to change the political or social situation.

Practiced thousands of years ago, fasting is one of the oldest proven medical therapies in the history of mankind. From Hippocrates – “the father of Western medicine” – this therapy is offered as a treatment for acute and chronic diseases, according to the observation that infections are often accompanied by loss of appetite. Pythagoras, Plato, Asclepiades, Plutarch, and many other ancient scholars praised the power of fasting therapy. Ayurvedic medicine, the oldest healing system in the world, always recommends fasting as an important treatment, such as the practice of Ekadasi, based on the phases of the moon and practiced more than 5,000 years ago.

What is intermittent fasting

Fasting is the total abstinence from eating food, of one’s own volition, for a period. This type of quick practice can contain variations, depending on the purpose and specificity of each person who does it. And because we are very different from each other, it is very positive that there are several types of fasting protocols that have been studied by science, proving the scope of its prevention and its potential for the treatment of diseases or imbalances.

In a very simple way, abstinence from food intake for a certain period allows your body to raise its HGH production and to focus on the function of cell repair and tissue rejuvenation, among others, instead of constantly needing to burning energy with the digestive process. There are many potential benefits of intermittent fasting and can be used both preventively and curatively by relating them to other therapies. Intermittent fasting helps raise HGH levels which are good for anti-aging.

It is well know that as we age our levels of HGH start to drop which leads to many of the symptoms that we associate with aging such as wrinkles, fatigue, hair loss, memory decline, impotence and much more.

How to do intermittent fasting

According to the perimeterinstitute.com These are the most popular intermittent fasting protocols:

12 fast hours

12-hour fasting is done every day, plus a healthy diet consisting of whole and fresh foods can be an excellent prevention technique for obesity and its consequences, but it may not be enough to reverse it.

16 fast hours

It offers more HGH benefits than fasting 12 hours. If the main goal is adding muscle, include a high protein diet, carbohydrate cycle (alternating periods of low carbohydrates with periods of moderate carbohydrate intake), and fasting exercise.

Four quick hours

Also known as a “warrior diet” which, when compared to shorter fasting, has an increase in glycemic parameters, insulin and other hormones.

Fast 24 hours

Popularized by “weight loss teacher”, Brad Pilon. It is recommended to fast for 24 hours without stopping eating every day. The author of the book recommends this technique 1 to 2 times a week.

Fast 5:2

First popularized in the UK by doctors and TV producers Dr. Michael Mosley, author of “The Fast Diet,” the 5: 2 protocol sets a two-day week for a 500 kcal diet for women and 600 kcal for men. The 5 other days can be successive or alternating at normal power. Depending on the quality of calories, this type of protocol carries the same benefits as absolute fasting.

Always fast day

In this protocol, such as fasting 5: 2, it is permissible to eat about 25% of an individual’s energy needs on fasting days. The difference is that in fasting alternating days, as the name implies, a person usually eats one day and the next fasts, and so on. This is one of the intermittent fasting protocols.

Intermittent fasting provides several health benefits. Do this regularly to enjoy the results.