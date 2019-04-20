NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Vucevic

Hoops Manifesto

By April 20, 2019

Apr 19, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (bottom) calls time out as Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (top) lands on his back during the second half of game three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando (vs Toronto)

22 points, 7-13 FG, 6-6 FT, 2 3 PTs, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Vucevic finally broke out last night for the Magic, but it wasn’t enough.

 

