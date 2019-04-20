The Statistical Star of UFC Saint Petersburg: Krzysztof Jotko

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Krzysztof Jotko (vs Alen Amedovski)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 111 to 6 (43-6 significant strikes)

62% significant strike accuracy

4 for 4 takedowns

5 guard passes

That’s about as one-sided a beatdown as you’re going to see.

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)