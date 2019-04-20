UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Alistair Overeem got the job done quick in Russia today, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: N/A

Gate: N/A

Alistair Overeem: $865,000 ($850,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko: $82,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Mustafaev: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Pavlovich: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arman Tsarukyan: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Yakovlev: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Keita Nakumura: $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sultan Aliev: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michał Oleksiejczuk: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Movsar Evloev: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay

Marcelo Golm: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alen Amedovski: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex da Silva Coelho: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)