WWE Superstar Reveals Status After Teasing Departure From The Company

WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe has revealed his status in the company. The former SAnitY standout announced on his Twitter account that he had no intention of leaving Vince McMahon’s company, only that he was saying goodbye to the main rosters of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

That’s because Wolfe is headed to WWE’s NXT UK brand. All of this comes on the heels of Wolfe’s previous Tweet, in which he did seem to bid WWE adieu and that goodbye also went to his SAnitY teammates Killian Dane and Eric Young.

This happened on April 17, two days after Young was traded to Monday Night Raw, thus ending the SAnitY faction. Fans believed it was also the end of the road for Wolfe, but it appears that his NXT UK debut came at a set of TV tapings in Glasgow, Scotland on April 20.

Wolfe’s Tweet shows him standing in the ring next to Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and current NXT UK champion Walter. The group is also posting T-Shirt advertisements for Ringkampf, which became a faction in 2016 and included Wolfe under the name of Axel Tischer. The group also included Walter, Timothy Thatcher, Axel Dieter and manager Christian Michael Jakobi.

Now Ringkampf has come to NXT UK as Imperium. This seems like a perfect fit for Wolfe, who was an entertaining member of SAnitY when the faction was working in NXT. But when they debuted on SmackDown Live, SAnitY began to lose momentum from the very start.

The group was not booked to its fullest potential and as a result, SAnitY never enjoyed the success it initially found on the black and gold brand. Nikki Cross, who worked with SAnitY during its run in NXT, wasn’t fully immersed in the group after they joined SmackDown Live.

Imperium is indeed a new direction for Wolfe. But new directions have not become apparent yet for other WWE Superstars who indeed seem to be on the way out of the company, including Luke Harper and Dean Ambrose.