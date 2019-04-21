A's pull off one of the craziest, most improbable double plays ever (Video)

The Oakland A’s aren’t necessarily known for their defense, but they managed to pull off arguably the best double play of the 2019 MLB season so far, and you’ll want to see how it happened.

It sure looked like Teoscar Hernandez had hit a two-run homer, which would’ve resulted in the first runs of Sunday’s game.

Ramon Laureano had other plans, though.

Laureano leaped at the wall to make a fantastic grab, then hurled the ball back toward first base, trying to pick off, Justin Smoak. The errant throw overshot the base, though, and Smoak headed for second. That wasn’t a good idea, as catcher Nick Hundley gunned him down before he could get in safely.