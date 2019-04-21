Hibernian vs Celtic Live Stream Online Channels - Scotland Premiership

Celtic will take on the Hibernian in the Scotland Premiership 2019. They would want to win against their bitter rivals. This win will move them closer to retaining the Scottish Premiership title. Charlie Nicholas is backing the former team to defend the title with an Old Firm derby win. According to him the title race for the Scottish Premiership is already over. Celtic can add some finishing touches with a comprehensive win over the Hibernian on Sunday. There is a 10-point gap at the top of the table.

While the Hibernian should put up a good show and win against Celtic to restore some pride. As they have not won a single game for a while. But another defeat at the hands of Celtic will be devastating for them. The Hibernian was a drift of only 3 points in January. But since then they have slipped off the pace, and now the gap between them and their bitter rivals is 10 points. It will be a huge task for the Hibernian as the team boss Steven Gerard is putting pressure to try and beat Celtic.

Game: Hibernian vs Celtic

Date: 21st April 2019

Time: 7:30am EST

Venue: Easter Road

Live Stream: Watch Here

The English football fans would like to watch the match between Celtic and Hibernian. Some of them can flock to the stadium at Parkhead. But those who are not able to watch the match in the stadium any which way. Well, they can connect via live streaming channels.

Sunday’s match between Celtic Vs. Hibernian gets underway at 12 pm at Parkhead. Find out everything you want to know about the match, including how to watch it online?

Here is a list of channels;

1. Sky Sports: – Official Channel

You can watch the Celtic Vs. Hibernian 2019 match live on the official channel Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Main Event from 11 am.

Sky Sports will cost $ 24, with a trial period of 7 days. You can cancel the subscription at any time. Sky Sports users can also stream the match via the Sky Go app. The app can be downloaded from the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices.

2. Now TV

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the Celtic Vs. Hibernian 2019 match on NOW TV. You can get a video pass for $12, seven days pass for $19 or a month’s pass for $44, all without requiring any agreement.

NOW TV has a 7-day free trial pack and can be streamed on a PC. Also, the Now TV App can be streamed on smart TVs, phones and gaming consoles.

3. FuboTV

It is one of the top live streaming channels, offering a wide range of sports content, shows and news, directly in its core bundle. But it’s a true provider of worldwide soccer. It offers UniMas, beIN Sports channels, NBCSN, FS1 and FS2, and many more.

You can watch everything from the match between Celtic Vs. Hibernian 2019. Also, the English Premier League to La Liga all in one place. You’ll also get 7-day free trial pack.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is another channel to watch the match between Celtic Vs. Hibernian. It Provides 2 base channel packs, both of which cost just $25 a month: Sling Orange, which has 3 ESPN channels, and Sling Blue, which consists of FS1 and FS2, NBCSN, and plenty more. Sling Orange + Blue costs at $40 a month.

You’ll also get 7-day free trial pack to test the signal quality. You can go ahead with the subscription only if you are satisfied, else discontinue it any time.

Hibernian vs Celtic live stream Reddit

Just check for soccerstreams subreddit to get quality links to watch Hibernian vs Celtic Old Firm Derby from any devices. We will be updating the subreddits here. Reddit is always the best platform to get Soccer matches links.

Hibernian vs Celtic Team Lineups

Let’s check out the predicted line-ups for Hibernian vs Celtic game below.

Hibernian starting XI: Marciano; Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; Milligan; Horgan, Mallan, Omeonga; Kamberi, McNulty

Celtic starting XI: Bain; Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Tierney; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Rogic, Hayes; Edouard