Game of Thrones Season 8 Live stream Episode 2 Reddit S08E02 Online - Official Channel Guide

The biggest Fantasy TV show, Game of Thrones Season 8 second episode starts on 21st April 2019 with the first episode airing at 9 PM ET. Check out for the live stream coverage options to watch GOT 8 online below. It’s been more than two years since Jon Snow was trending on Twitter. But, at last, the Long wait about to get over in a couple of days.

We have come to the end of the countdown to season 8. On April 14, Game of Thrones makes its return to Sky Atlantic with its eighth and final season. While you may be saddened, at least your Mondays will now be sorted with some fire-breathing, white-walker fighting excitement for the next couple of months. With just one day to go, schedules already cleared, and parties planned, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s most anticipated cultural event.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is just days away, and you need to be prepared to head into what is guaranteed to be an explosive conclusion, eight years in the making. On this week’s episode of Merbear and The Maiden Jer, Jeremy Baker and Meredith Geddes take you back through Season 7, highlighting the key moments that got us where we are. We’ll talk to Aziz Al-Doory from History of Westeros who will shed some light on the mythology of ice dragons, and why he believes Cersei is the one to watch going forward. Then Jeremy and Meredith will look at some of the theories bouncing around about Season 8 with help from Michael.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones starts with an incredible cold open as Arya Stark, who has been separated from her family since Season 1, takes out the entire Frey House while exercising her new skills as an assassin. The Freys were in her crosshairs since they killed her brother, Robb Stark, and her mother at The Red Wedding in Season 3. Her mission to cross off other names from her kill list change with news that her family is back home in Winterfell.

It’s here that we get the reunion of the remaining Stark children as Sansa, Bran, Jon, and Arya come together for the first time since Season 1. However, all is not well as tensions between both Sansa and Jon, and Sansa and Arya make for an uncomfortable homecoming. In the end, the younger Starks rally and take out one of Game of Thrones’ most significant players, Lord Petyr Baelish — otherwise known as Littlefinger — while the eldest Jon was away from Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Air Date 21st April 2019 Time 9 PM ET Episode 1 Run Time 54 Minutes Live Stream Watch Live

Game of Thrones Season 8 live streaming Episode 2 Free Online channels – S08E02

Watching the final season of arguably one of the biggest TV shows ever is an exciting prospect. You can watch all the episodes on TV. To watch on various TV channels all you need a cable connection and a TV set, and you are good to go.

But you are not very much keen to watch on TV and didn’t want to miss any single piece of the clip of an episode. Then you can stream through various streaming channels.

1. HBO: – Official Channel

Fans in America can catch all the live episode of Games of Thrones Season 8 on HBO. It is the official channel to telecast this season of the GOT. The episodes will be telecast at 9 pm eastern time starting from Sunday the 14th April 2019.

Users can watch the channel seamlessly. And with just an antenna you are good to go.

2. Hulu TV

In case if you do not have HBO on your Cable TV or you don’t have cable TV at all. Even then you can watch the Game of Thrones season 8. There is nothing to worry about the live streaming of your favorite tv show. Hulu has signed a deal with HBO to show the tv shows and program on their platform.

But you must pay $14.99 per month to add the HBO Now on your channel list. If you are Hulu subscriber, then you must be aware that Hulu itself costs $7.99 per month, and if you want to enjoy live streaming without any interruption, then you will pay $11.9 per month plus $14.99 for the HBO Now subscription.

Streaming Game of Thrones 8 Live on mobile phones

Watch the Games of Thrones season 8 on your mobile phone. HBO arranged this online service through HBO Now and HBO Go. There are many other services where you can watch Game of Thrones Season 8 but first check these two options on priority.

1. HBO now

You can watch the those who install the app of HBO Now on your cell phones iPhones or different devices. HBO now is the primary app offering all the HBO content.

It can be downloaded and watched at $14.99 per month charges. It also comes with a free 7-day trial.

2. HBO GO

HBO GO is also another app to watch the Game of Thrones season 8 on smartphones. According to the mobile market data, it is the most downloaded app along with HBO now. The revenue and usage correlate the Games of Thrones.

The iOS HBO NOW app does not have super high ratings, but the HBO NOW on Android is rated better.

3. Amazon Prime

If you are an Amazon user, you can watch the Game of Thrones season 8. It costs $99.9/year or $9 per month.

The Amazon Prime Video app for iPhone is far better, and the ratings for Amazon Prime video for Android phones equally have better ratings. However, the number of reviews is less.

How To watch Game of Thrones 8 Live Stream online Premiere Episode from Different Countries?

Game of Thrones Season Finale is all set to premiere on the 14th of April 2019 and with just a few weeks remaining to the much anticipated season 8 the blog here is going to serve the purpose of a sticky note. There is nothing new and surprising about how the epic fantasy series based on the iconic novel “A Song of Ice and Fire” by Sir George R.R Martin has changed the way people used to speculate about TV series.

Game of Thrones is now close to a cultural phenomenon which is traveling across the world among millions of fans in the form of a TV show. Well, talking about the season finale which is about to kick start in less than a fortnight let us mark the date, time, TV Channels and Streaming details for the UK viewers.

Let’s check out the official channels which broadcast the live coverage of GOT 8 in different Countries below.

Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 via VPN

If you want to watch the Game of Thrones Season 8 elsewhere than US. HBO will block as it has Geo restrictions. Hence VPN is a secure and easy way to overcome this geo-restriction.

Here is a Guide on Watching Game of Thrones Season 8 via VPN

Install and configure the VPN. Connect to the US server. Choose HBO NOW and log in and you are ready to go!

So, these are the different avenues to watch Game of Thrones Season 8. If you don’t have HBO tv, you can switch to other live streaming options.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch HBO live streams and more!

Sky Channel – Watch Games of Thrones online in the UK

Sky Atlantic is only for fans in the UK. They can watch the Game of Thrones season 8 with this channel.

But there is one hurdle you can watch the first episode after a slight delay on Monday, 15 April, in place of Sunday 14 April because this quick and fast response is only for HBO users

Foxtel – Watch Game of Thrones in Australia

Game of Thrones has made an enormous fan following all around the world. And if you live in Australia, then there is no need to worry regarding the live broadcasting or live streaming of Game of Thrones Season 8. You are all covered. Foxtel will provide a streaming service for fans in Australia. It is the best way to watch all episodes of the final season online at just AUD 15 a month.

You should have the Foxtel Now subscription to watch all the episodes of final season 8. If you are a new user, then you will get a trial period of 14 days. Which means you can watch two episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 for free. Because each episode has a one-week time delay.

Hotstar – Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in India

Indian audience can watch the Game of Thrones season 8 very easily on the Hotstar. For this purpose, you have to subscribe to the app or on your smartphone. You can also watch with a one-minute delay of live streaming as compared to HBO TV Channel in the USA. There are charges for Indian users INR 199 per month, and in this package, you can enjoy Game of Thrones final season and also other programs and shows of HBO with HD Live Streaming.

Here we are, all the information concerning to the live streaming of HBO Fantasy TV serial Game of Thrones Season 8. Then there is no choice left to skip this best HBO TV Serial all around the world.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Live Stream Reddit

Viewers can find quality links to watch GOT 8 on reddit. Check out for subreddits relating to Game of Thrones 8 streams and pick up official links to the second episode. Always use the official Game of Thrones Subreddit. Don’t go for bad links.