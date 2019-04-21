Live Sports Streaming on Roku Private Channels and Firestick

Sports lovers all over the world are day by day experiencing new ways and options to watch live sports online. The taste of watching live sports for sports lovers has changed numerously. The most interesting part of online live sports streaming is that it lets you get rid of dealing with TV cables. You no longer have to wait for the cable connection and specific device to watch any sport.

Now the question is- are you struggling to have some best live streams among all the options available?

Here, we have come up with a few recommendations so that you can easily enjoy your favorite sports streaming. Watching favorite sports or movies or any other TV shows using these apps is really a great help for those who are in the office or traveling somewhere. There is always something magical to watch sports on these live streaming.

Roku is one of the best options you would get to be served the purpose. But it’s not only a cordless option, but you will also get the access to the wide variety of cable contents on your Roku streaming device by adding Roku Private Channels. This channel has live news offered by ABC News, People TV, Cheddar, Newsy, Newsmax, and Yahoo, etc. Besides, you will also get hundreds of movies and TV episodes and live and linear sports and entertainment from TMZ, FailArmy, AFV, and more.

Below is a list of some of the sports channels through which you can watch live sports streaming.

ESPN

FOX Sports

NBC Sports

WWE Networks

NFL Sunday Ticket

Watching Live Sports on Firestick

It has changed the whole thing of entertainment by revolutionizing TV watching experiences. Just imagine, how good it will be if a single plug-in stick that can turn your TV into a Galaxy of interesting content that you wish to watch. There is no hassle and restriction here.Using Jailbreak Firestick method you can get all the below thing at almost no price.

WatchESPN

Sling TV

Hulu

UFC Fight Pass

WWE Network

NFL

NBA

MLB

MUTV

NHL

Among all those wonderful apps mentioned above, sports lovers tend to prefer below apps most for watching live sports streaming.

How to Jailbreak Firestick?

Amazon Firestick is perhaps the most popular streaming device available today due to its low price and simple jailbreak process. The jailbreaking process is removing restrictions imposed by the manufacturer to allow for the installation of unauthorized software.

Here is a method among a lot of others of jailbreaking Firestick through an Android smartphone that supports the latest version of Kodi 18.1.

First, plug in the power cable of your smart TV and let it boot. Then launch Amazon Firestick. Now go to the Settings> then Device option by side scrolling. Select the Developers Option. Now enable Apps from Unknown Sources. Then enable ADB Debugging. Now connect your Firestick& Android phone with same Wi-Fi network. Go to Google Play Store on your android phone and install Kodi Leia v18.1. Install Apps2Fire App also from the Play Store. Now from Firestick Home, click on Settings > then Network> then Firestick IP address. Then open Local Apps and look for Kodi. Lastly, Press Install.

Now you are done and wait for a moment to get all the things to be perfect. It’s recommended to use a VPN to complete the whole process. To have a great live streaming experience, make sure you have a fast internet connection or Wi-Fi set up.