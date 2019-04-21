Look: Lil Jon, chef Gordon Ramsay spotted together at Golden Knights playoff game

The Vegas Golden Knights tend to draw a number of famous athletes and celebrities at T-Mobile Arena for their home games, given the location of the venue, and how exciting the team is on the ice, looking to repeat as Western Conference champions.

Sunday’s potential series-clinching game against the Sharks featured some famous faces, including an interesting pairing. Rapper/producer Lil Jon showed up to T-Mobile Arena, and was seated alongside chef Gordon Ramsay at the game. And they seemed thoroughly excited to watch the action, as you can see below.

The Odd Couple: Lil Jon … and Gordon Ramsay take in Game 6 in Vegas. 🤔 (🎥: @GoldenKnights)pic.twitter.com/lMv6qJ0I6R — theScore (@theScore) April 22, 2019

Maybe Ramsay shared some cooking tips with Lil Jon while there.