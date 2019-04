Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bowling

PBA Tour

PBA Playoffs, Bayside Bowl, Portland, ME

Round of 16 — FS1, 9 p.m. (delayed from 4/9)

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: The Team Behind the Team — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Football

Spring Football All-Access 2019: Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Quarterback Show — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football in France — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Auburn at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Sermarka Arena, Stavenger, Norway

Italy vs. Communist China — Olympic Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Switzerland — Olympic Channel, 11:45 a.m.

Republic of Korea vs. New Zealand — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Chelsea vs. Burnley — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Download: In the Shadow of the Kop — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Como Concepts: More Speed — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Cameron Champ — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — WGN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz — TNT/TSN1/TSN5/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m. (Houston leads series 3-0)

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Race to the 2019 NBA MVP — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Rookie of the Year Debate 2019 — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bucks/Pistons, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Jazz, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 3-2)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars — CNBC/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Live: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Sivasspor Kulübü vs. Besiktas JK — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

MASL Playoffs

Divisional Round

Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday NIght Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

Misión Copa Oro — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Somos MLS — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Andrew Whitworth — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour-Barcelona Open/Hungarian Open & WTA Tour-Porsche Grand Prix/TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.