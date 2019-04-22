4/22/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

It may still be April, but the New York Mets (11-10) have played a grueling schedule. The Mets have played a lot of tough competition, playing all but five games against teams from the National League East, and have held serve. The schedule has also been road heavy, with the Mets having played 16 road games against just five at home, including a 4-6 trip the team just completed. The opponents are still difficult this week, but the Mets are back at home to kick off a 10-game home stand tonight with the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies (12-9). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (1-1, 4.96 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz is coming off the worst start of his big league career, failing to record an out against the Phillies last Tuesday, giving up eight runs (six earned) to take his first loss of the year. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.25 ERA). Arrieta pitched into the ninth inning against the Mets last Wednesday, allowing two runs to pick up his third win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pregame Notes:
- The Phillies took two out of three against the Mets at Citizen’s Bank Park last week.
- The Mets went 6-3 against the Phillies at Citi Field last season.
- Phillies’ third baseman Maikel Franco launched a three run homer off of Matz during the Philadelphia offensive explosion last week.
- The Mets have activated Todd Frazier from the injured list. Paul Sewald was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Frazier on the active roster.
- Frazier, who is starting at third base tonight, is 7 for 23 with a pair of home runs and six RBI’s in his career against Arrieta.
- Robinson Cano is out of the lineup today after getting hit on the wrist with a pitch yesterday. Jeff McNeil starts at second base and bats second.
- Luis Guillorme has been recalled from AAA Syracuse and will start at shortstop tonight since Amed Rosario is dealing with flu-like symptoms. Guillorme is batting second.
- Lefty Justin Wilson has been placed on the 10-day injured list to make room for Guillorme on the active roster.
Comments