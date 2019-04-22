Author Brings Character to Life and is Stealing Hearts Around the World

From the United States and Canada, all the way to Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina, soccer is a game that is enjoyed and played by millions of men and women around the globe. Author and soccer enthusiast Andres Varela wanted to share his love of the game with children around the world. So in 2014, he began writing a children’s book series, which he affectionately named “SoccerTowns” featuring “Roundy” an adorable little character modeled after a realistic soccer ball. Varela wanted to bring his character to life to get kids reading.

Creating “Roundy” the Custom Plush

Roundy spends his time traveling around the world with his many friends, exploring and learning about the different countries in which soccer is played. Roundy may be a soccer ball, but the books are about so much more than just soccer. The books are written in a way that children are learning while interacting with and enjoying the characters. They learn everything from geography, landmarks, how to read a map to knowing their North, South, East, and West directions.

SoccerTowns has come a long way since its start. With each new book launched, Varela was gaining more fans and followers. Varela wanted to turn his super cute, beloved book character into a huggable, custom plush creation that he could share and sell. Varela turned to the trusted team at Stuffed Animal Pros. The design team at Stuffed Animal Pros quickly got to work on making Varela’s dream a reality all from his digital rendering of Roundy. Having a plush replica of the popular book character creates a unique and endearing way for Varela to connect with his audience. Stuffed Animal Pros has worked with hundreds of book authors over the years and has helped bring countless characters to life. “My goal was to promote my book by giving out plushies of Roundy to people,” said Varela.

It wasn’t long before Varela had 200 plushies of Roundy! Fans loved being able to hug their favorite soccer ball character – many of whom had followed his story for years. It’s the perfect companion to hold while reading the Roundy book. These fans will undoubtedly love and cherish their Roundy stuffed animal for years to come.

Currently, Varela has 14 books in the series, which are sold online in both English and Spanish. He has also created two coloring books with the characters and they have become best sellers. Everyone loves Roundy and his friends. One day Varela says he’d like to turn Roundy and his stories into a television show.

Having a Passion for Soccer

Varela says his love of soccer came as a kid. He’s from Columbia and grew up playing soccer. He says he has always had a passion for the game. Now as an adult, Varela says all of his kids play soccer and his wife also enjoys the game. The family actually went to the World Cup back in June of 2018 in Russia. They traveled and visited four different cities and watched the games. Now, he can share his passion for soccer with kids around the world through his Roundy character.

Roundy is just one example of the many characters Stuffed Animal Pros has brought to life over the years. That’s why they are considered specialists in custom plush, it’s what they do – all day, every day.



Author Bio: Lauren Elizabeth McAna spends her days as a project manager consulting with her fabulous bulk clients and her nights reading, writing, horseback riding and spending time with her furkids. She’s a mommy of 2 beautiful Capuchin Monkeys named Emerson Alexander and Chica Marie and a super cute Corgi named Autumn!