Colts LB Darius Leonard does awesome good deed, changes woman's tire (Video)

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recently wrapped up an extremely impressive rookie campaign, and he hopes to build on that success heading into 2019.

Apparently, though, Leonard is as good of a person off the field as he is successful on it, judging by a recent video which has gone viral quickly.

It’s unclear exactly where he was at the time that the video was shot, but we do know he did something that was awesome. She had pulled over on the side of the road, stuck with a flat tire, when Leonard drove by. He then stopped, got out of the car and changed it for her.

@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH — Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019

Nevemind AAA — Leonard is all we need for automotive-related good deeds.