Fighters of the Week

1. Terence Crawford: The result was absurd, as you can question the severity and location of Crawford’s belt shot. Sure, maybe Khan was truly flattened by a shot to the pills and couldn’t go on. Or maybe he was being outclassed, put on his wallet early, took a shot to the hip and called it a day. Regardless, Crawford was dominant and only added to his case for being the best P4P boxer in the world.

2. Danny Garcia: It wasn’t a surprising result, but it was brutal and efficient, and Garcia left no doubt in the main event on FOX, flattening Adrian Granados until it had to be stopped.

3. Jiri Prochazka: Avenged his knockout loss to Muhammed Lawal in the 2015 Rizin Heavyweight World Grand Prix with a TKO of his own over King Mo for the inaugural Light Heavyweight title in the main event of Rizin 15.

4. Alistair Overeem: Granted, I would have much preferred the Reem’s initial opponent, Alexander Volkov, but with two and a half weeks to go, he dropped out. Alas, you can only beat who’s across the ring from you. It was brutal, violent, and Alistair personified. Tons of fun to watch.

5. Teofimo Lopez: Sweet sassy molassey do I love a body-shot KO, and Lopez delivered and more. That right to the midsection dropped Edis Tatli where he stood and put him down for a ten-spot. Lopez has been rumored for marquee matchups with Vasyl Lomachenko, Mikey Garcia, Lee Selby, and others.

6. Kyoji Horiguchi: Horiguchi is on one hell of a run, he dominated Rizin newcomer and UFC veteran Ben Nguyen, winning his twelfth fight in a row, most by stoppage, since his loss to Demetrious Johnson at UFC 186.

7. David Allen: The Dave Allen Hype Train rolls on, now defeating veteran heavyweight Lucas Browne on a DAZN main event.

8. DJ Jackson: Headlined Saturday’s Fight To Win 109 in Baltimore and retained his F2W Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi title with a razor-thin split-decision over Arnaldo Maidana.

9. Amy Pirnie: The 25-year old Scot became a world champion over the weekend, knocking out Sandra Godvik with a body kick/left hook combo just 47 seconds into the main event of Lion Fight 54, claiming the Women’s World Super Flyweight championship.

10. Roxanne Modafferi: Unlike the Dave Allen Hype Train, the Antonina Shevchenko Hype Train was ground to a half by longtime vet and nicest person on Earth, Modafferi in Russia on Saturday.

11. Shakur Stevenson: The 2016 Olympic silver medalist continued his rise up the pro ranks, advancing to 11-0 against his toughest challenger to date in Christopher Diaz, winning a UD against the recent world junior lightweight championship challenger on the Khan-Crawford card.

12. Islam Makhachev: Thwarted Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC debut in the co-main event, winning his fifth-straight fight in the UFC.

13. Thalisson Gomes Ferreira: Knocked down Taiga three times at Rizin 15, earning a TKO victory.

14. Brett Hlavacek: Your new Lion Fight North American Cruiserweight Champion after a shutout UD victory over Ardany Mora.

15. Whitney Tobin: Pitched a near shutout over Candice Mitchell, with only one judge giving one round to Mitchell, as the 46 pro-fight veteran claims the Lion Fight Women’s North American Super Bantamweight championship.