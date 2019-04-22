Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys former teammate Thon Maker with massive dunk (Video)

Bucks superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is a neverending highlight reel, and he showed that during Game 4 of the team’s playoff series with the Pistons on Monday night.

It’s extremely difficult to close out a team on their home court, and even moreso to do it via a sweep, as it’s the most demoralizing and embarrassing fashion for a team to end its season.

As such, the Bucks knew they would have to bring the intensity on the road with them, and sure enough, they did. Check out this monster posterization from Giannis, over former teammate Thon Maker.

Giannis may be superhuman, or a robot, or something, because he makes otherworldly plays look easy.