Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins post very low Wonderlic scores

Wonderlic Personnel Test scores for NFL Draft prospects are meant to be kept private, but let’s be honest, nothing is hidden from the public in this day and age. There’s a price for everything, and camera phones make it easy to steal information.

Apparently, there’s even a demand for Wonderlic scores. This year’s draft class had its scores leaked out on the Orange Mane message board, and you can view them below. Notice that Kyler Murray is at the bottom, with Dwayne Haskins just above him.

Ryan Finley: 43

Gardner Minshew: 42

Daniel Jones: 37

Easton Stick: 32

Clayton Thorson: 32

Trace McSorley: 31

Will Grier: 30

Brett Rypien: 28

Jarrett Stidham: 27

Drew Lock: 26

Tyree Jackson: 25

Dwayne Haskins: 25

Sean McGuire: 22

Kyler Murray: 20

It’s hard to read too much into this, as it doesn’t necessarily mean Haskins and Murray are inept or have a low football IQ. The test measures learning and problem solving, but obviously doesn’t translate all that well to the football field.