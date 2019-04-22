Look: 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has hilarious reaction to Arya's sex scene

The social media world went nuts after watching “Game of Thrones” star Arya Stark get it on in a sex scene during Sunday’s episode, and her character’s sister on the show joined in on the fun.

Given that it was Easter, Sophie Turner — aka Sansa Stark — posted her own reaction on her Instagram story, and it was hilarious. She tied the sex scene to Easter, and you’ll want to hear what she had to say below.

“Hop hop hoppin’ into that pu–y!” Turner joked, as she chugged a glass of wine.

Biggest fan of Arya getting the hammer last night? Sansa @SophieT pic.twitter.com/Tx8IoypYRI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2019

Gendry did indeed do exactly that, in his hot scene with Arya.